Blizzard Takes Down Iowa

March 28, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The energy at Aurora BayCare Freeze Field was absolutely electric as The Green Bay Blizzard took on the Iowa Barnstormers in their annual Youth Jersey Night tradition! This game was highlighted by a good offensive battle, with some key defensive plays that had fans at the edge of their seats.

After the opening kick, Green Bay set up an incredible opening drive. Once the team was inside the ten-yard line, running back Kymani "Kimo" Clarke took a trip to the endzone and put the Blizzard up early. Iowa answers as Barnstormer's quarterback Joaquin Collazo III, hits Quian Williams for the touchdown. But Kimo Clarke and the Blizzard had an answer again. Clarke scores through the air this time as Max Meylor hits him for the score on the next drive. The Barnstormers felt momentum shifting and needed to respond. But Blizzard defensive back Kevin Ransom II picks off an Iowa pass, giving the Blizzard possession of the football and their first interception of the season. Ransom II's defensive stand ended the first quarter.

Following the pick, kicker Andrew Mevis snags three points to give the Blizzard a 17-6 lead. Refusing to go away early, Iowa scores on their next drive with a touchdown pass to Quian Williams, cutting the Blizzard lead down to five. Following the touchdown, Green Bay goes down the field but misses the field goal attempt. Iowa seizes its opportunity and scores with a rushing touchdown by Quian Williams. Green Bay and Iowa would then go back and forth, scoring to end the first half.

After an offensive battle in the first half, Barnstormer receiver Khaleb Hood opens the second half with a touchdown to make it a two-point game. However, the Green Bay offense was on fire behind Kimo Clarke. The Blizzard marched down the field on their next possession and punched it in with the Green Bay running back to extend the lead. Iowa gets the ball and fights their way inside the ten, looking to score; however, the Blizzard defense had other plans, forcing a field goal, which was then missed to end the third quarter.

Quarterback Max Meylor wastes no time as he launches it to Lowell Patron Jr. to set up Kymani Clarke's fourth touchdown of the night. The very next drive, the Blizzard's defense dominates as defensive lineman Allen Henry sacks the QB for the safety, it was Henry's second sack of the night. Following the safety, the Blizzard offense found itself at the goalline again. Meylor punches it in for his second rushing touchdown. But the Barnstormers were not finished. They responded by scoring on the next drive and scoring again after an onside kick. Iowa attempts a second onside kick, but this time Green Bay recovered the football, sealing the victory.

Max Meylor and Kymani Clarke's four touchdown performances, along with the team's key defensive plays helped secure their first victory of the season. Green Bay moves to 1-1 after an electric home opener. The Blizzard will look to continue the winning streak when they face the Arizona Rattlers next Sunday (April 6) for Faith and Family Day featuring Tenth Avenue North. Iowa starts its season 0-1, but they have a chance to bounce back against the Quad City Steamwheelers next Saturday.

Written by: Tristan Wendt

