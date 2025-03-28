Fishers Freight Kick off for the First Time against Wranglers

March 28, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The Fishers Freight will head to Northern Arizona to take on the Wranglers for their first ever game after joining the IFL this season. They will return home to play their home opener next week on Friday, April 4 at the Fishers Event Center.

INAUGURAL GAME

The Freight will make history on the road with their first game in franchise history on Saturday night. Quarterback and Indiana native, Jiya Wright will lead the Freight in their first season after playing five games with the Sioux Falls Storm in the 2024 season, scoring 17 touchdowns, passing for 532 yards, and rushing for 316.

SCOUTING REPORT

Northern Arizona begins their fifth season in the IFL this year. They are looking to bounce back from a 7-9-0 season last year and return to their 2022 form where they won the IFL Championship over Quad City 47-45. They have an all-time record of 33-33. The Wranglers have seven returners from the 2024 season including wie receivers David Elder and Des Stoudemire.

