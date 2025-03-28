IFL Week Two Ramps up with 12 Teams in Action

STEAMWHEELERS AND PIRATES SET FOR FRIDAY NIGHT FACE OFF

Week 2 of the 2025 Indoor Football League season kicks off with six exciting matchups spread over four days, beginning with the Quad City Steamwheelers visiting the Massachusetts Pirates.

Quad City enters the contest fresh off a narrow 39-37 victory over the Green Bay Blizzard, while the Pirates look to bounce back after a tough 46-25 loss to the Jacksonville Sharks.

Steamwheelers quarterback Daquan Neal made a statement in his debut, passing for 113 yards and two touchdowns while adding 51 rushing yards and three more scores on the ground. Massachusetts will need to tighten its defense to keep him in check.

Eager to notch their first win, the Pirates will be fired up for this battle. Kickoff is set for Friday at 6:05 p.m. CT at the Tsongas Center.

BARNSTORMERS AND BLIZZARD FACE OFF IN HIGH-STAKES CLASH

The Iowa Barnstormers open their season Friday night against the Green Bay Blizzard at Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Green Bay is looking to rebound from a tough Week 1 loss, where a late rally fell just short. Quarterback Max Meylor threw for 113 yards and two touchdowns but will need to lead a more consistent offensive attack against Iowa.

With both teams eager to gain early-season Eastern Conference momentum, expect a competitive battle in Green Bay. Kickoff is Friday at 6:05 p.m. CT at Resch Center.

FISHER FREIGHT SET FOR HISTORIC IFL DEBUT

A new era begins Saturday as the Fisher Freight take the field for their first-ever IFL game against the Northern Arizona Wranglers at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Head coach Dixie Wooten, a former IFL quarterback with extensive coaching experience, has built a roster aiming to make an immediate impact. Meanwhile, the Wranglers, led by new head coach Ron James, are looking to refine their offensive strategy and position themselves for a playoff run.

History will be made when the new-look Wranglers host brand-new Freight. Kickoff is Saturday at 8:05 p.m. CT at Findlay Toyota Center.

RATTLERS AND SUGAR SKULLS BATTLE IN THE DESERT

The defending champion Arizona Rattlers open their 2025 campaign at home against in-state rivals Tucson Sugar Skulls in a highly anticipated regional matchup at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Arizona boasts three-time MVP quarterback Drew Powell and 2024 National Championship Defensive MVP Davontae Merriweather, providing veteran leadership on both sides of the ball.

Tucson, looking to improve on last season, is led by IFL passing leader Charles McCullum and head coach Billy Back, known for his offensive expertise, the Sugar Skulls will look to challenge Arizona's formidable defense.

This Arizona showdown kicks off Sunday at 5:05 p.m. CT at Desert Diamond Arena.

GUNSLINGERS AND PANTHERS READY FOR WEST COAST CONTEST

The San Antonio Gunslingers head west for a Sunday night matchup against the Bay Area Panthers at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

San Antonio hopes to rebound from a 28-21 Week 1 loss to the Tulsa Oilers. Quarterback Malik Henry delivered a solid performance with 140 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Bay Area, coming off a first-round playoff exit, has revamped its roster and coaching staff, adding IFL Champion, Les Moss as assistant head coach alongside Rob Keefe.

This early-season battle offers both teams a chance to establish their footing. Kickoff is Sunday at 7:05 p.m. CT at SAP Center.

MONDAY NIGHT SHOWDOWN: KNIGHT HAWKS VS. STRIKE FORCE

Week 2 wraps up with a primetime Monday night showdown as the Vegas Knight Hawks take on the San Diego Strike Force at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

Vegas is looking to build on last season's strong offensive showing, led by MVP quarterback Ja'Rome Johnson. The team enters 2025 with high expectations.

San Diego, which finished 11-7 last season, returns quarterback Nate Davis, who racked up 74 touchdowns in 2024. With Davis at the helm, the Strike Force offense is always a scoring threat.

Kickoff is Monday at 9:05 p.m. CT at Pechanga Arena.

With six thrilling games on tap, Week 2 promises plenty of action! Catch all the games live at www.IFLNetwork.com!

