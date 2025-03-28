Barnstormers Drop Season Opener

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers dropped their first game of the 2025 season Friday, losing to Green Bay 52-47 in the season opener.

Barnstormers wideout Quian Williams was quick to get into his game, scoring each of the team's first three touchdowns.

Quarterback Joaquin Collazo found the former Buffalo pass catcher for receiving touchdowns on each of the first two drives. Williams took a hand off into the end zone later in the first half to give Iowa the 19-17 lead.

Green Bay would regain the lead, but the Barnstormers were quick to take it right back. A pass that was intercepted by the Blizzard, was then fumbled and recovered in the end zone, giving Iowa the lead back.

A late touchdown from the Blizzard made it 31-26 going into the halftime break.

After a failed fourth down attempt and a safety, Iowa trailed Green Bay by 19 points in the third quarter.

Collazo found wideout Jalen Bracey for his first career IFL touchdown to trim the deficit to 13 points. On the ensuing play, Williams caught a two-point conversion with just over two and a half minutes remaining in the game to close it to 11 points.

Gabriel Rui successfully converted on an onside kick afterwards, to give Iowa the ball back on its own nine yard-line. The Barnstormers drove up the field and would score a touchdown by way another Williams catch, however, the two-point conversion was not successful.

Although, Iowa could not convert on its next onside kick, leading Green Bay to run the clock out and escape with the win.

Iowa returns to the field for its home opener against the Quad City Steamwheelers on Saturday, April 5. Kickoff is set for 7:05 p.m.

