Game Preview: Iowa Barnstormers at Green Bay Blizzard

March 28, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers open the 2025 season against the Green Bay Blizzard on Friday, March 28 as they travel to the Resch Center. The game will kickoff at 6:05 p.m. CST.

Green Bay and Iowa have been facing off with one another for nearly two decades, going back to the teams' first matchup in May of 2008. This will be the first of three meetings between the two this season.

The Barnstormers are led by head coach Dave Mogensen, who's in his fourth year at the helm of the team, looking to build on the 4-4 home record a season ago.

Iowa returns an amount of experience at the wide receiver position, with the leading duo in Keshaun Taylor and Quian Williams each returning to Des Moines for 2025.

Williams earned second-team All-IFL honors and was named to the All-IFL Rookie team a season ago.

The Barnstormers also welcome back the 2024 IFL Special Teams Player of the Year in Gabriel Rui, who totaled 142 points for the team last year. Rui is the longest-tenured player on the Barnstormers roster, and will begin his fourth season with the team on Friday.

