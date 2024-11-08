Dallas Wings Name Curt Miller Executive Vice President and General Manager

November 8, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings announced the hiring of Curt Miller as Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager on Friday. Miller comes to the Wings after a two-year stint as Head Coach of the Los Angeles Sparks. Prior to his time in LA, Miller spent seven seasons with the Connecticut Sun, serving as General Manager and Head Coach.

"Curt Miller is a proven winner with deep experience building and leading WNBA rosters and staffs," Dallas Wings President & CEO Greg Bibb stated. "I believe Curt's ability to construct winning teams as well as his success in coaching in the WNBA and beyond will prove invaluable for our organization as we continue our pursuit of a WNBA Championship."

Miller, the 2017 WNBA Executive of the Year and two-time Coach of the Year (2017, 2021) has a 165-141 record over nine seasons (2016-24) as a head coach. He served as GM of the Sun in his final six seasons in Connecticut, with the Sun totaling a 126-66 record during that span - the best mark among all WNBA teams between 2017-22. During Miller's tenure, the Sun went to the WNBA Playoffs six consecutive times, including two Finals appearances (2019, 2022). His win total ranks 11th in league history while reaching 150 total wins the fifth fastest in the league.

"I am excited to join the Dallas Wings as the new Executive Vice President and General Manager," said Miller. "I'd like to thank Greg Bibb, Bill Cameron and the rest of the partners for this incredible opportunity. The potential of the Dallas Wings is immeasurable. With a new arena and practice facility on the horizon, a talented roster which is impactful both on the court and in the community, exciting positioning in the upcoming draft, a passionate and loyal fanbase, a fully invested ownership group, and a dedicated front office staff, now is the time for the Wings. As a veteran head coach and GM in the WNBA, I'm looking forward to bringing my experience, passion, and leadership to Texas while we strive to hang a WNBA Championship Banner in Dallas."

Prior to his time with the Sun, Miller was an assistant for the Sparks in 2015. Before joining the WNBA ranks, Miller made his mark at the collegiate level at Indiana University (2012-14) and Bowling Green State University (2001-12). In 11 seasons at BGSU, he won eight MAC regular season and five MAC tournament titles. Winning 290 games at the college level and 165 games at the professional level, he is one of only three coaches to win 250+ collegiate games and 150+ WNBA games, joining Van Chancellor and Lin Dunn.

One of Miller's first priorities with the Wings will be the hiring of the team's new head coach while also preparing for the upcoming WNBA Expansion Draft, which is scheduled for Dec. 6. Prior to that event, the Wings will learn its draft position in the 2025 WNBA Draft during a live draft special to be aired on ESPN on Nov. 17. In part due to a pick-swap right with the Chicago Sky, the Wings can do no worse than selecting third in the 2025 Draft.

In addition to the hiring of Miller, Bibb announced the front office promotions of Travis Charles and Jasmine Thomas.

Charles, who previously served as the Vice President of Basketball Operations and Assistant General Manager, was promoted to Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations and Assistant General Manager. He just concluded his 11th season with the organization, overseeing all logistics and strategy for basketball operations in video, scouting and travel.

"Travis Charles has been one of the longest-serving members of the Wings organization and has risen through the basketball operations ranks to become an invaluable member of our leadership team," Bibb stated. "Having him work hand-in-hand with Curt on the basketball side of our business will provide us with a deep and talented leadership team."

Thomas, who was promoted to Vice President of Basketball Operations and Assistant General Manager, recently wrapped up her first season in the Wings' front office and sidelines as Director of Player Programs and Development Coach. In her role with the Wings, Thomas focused on on-court skill development while also working on programs centered around player services and support, including but not limited to career development, mentorship and philanthropic interests. Thomas had a highly decorated 13-year WNBA playing career, scoring 3,862 points and registering 1,477 assists. The Duke University graduate was a five-time WNBA All-Defensive Team member while playing under Curt Miller during her final eight WNBA seasons. Recognized as one of the most community-focused and socially engaged professional athletes, Thomas is a two-time recipient of the WNBA Community Assist Award having been honored by the League in both 2019 and 2021.

"Following an exemplary playing career, Jasmine has quickly established herself as one of the rising stars of WNBA front offices," Bibb stated. "Her ability to connect and support our players on and off the court will provide a valuable resource for our organization. I believe our newly formed basketball leadership team is one that is very talented and highly experienced and I'm excited for our future."

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from November 8, 2024

Dallas Wings Name Curt Miller Executive Vice President and General Manager - Dallas Wings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.