Peoria Rivermen and Peoria Civic Center Authority Announce New 5-Year Lease

November 5, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Civic Center Authority (PCCA) and Peoria Rivermen jointly announce their signing of a new lease agreement. The new Peoria Rivermen lease agreement is effective retroactively, to include the current season through the 2028-2029 season.

"This agreement showcases the commitment by both parties to provide a quality product that fans and the community can continue to support for seasons to come. We look forward to cheering on the Rivermen as they look to capture another Presidents Cup." said Rick Semonis, PCCA Board Chair.

"We are happy for our great hockey fans and corporate partners in Central Illinois, that Rivermen Hockey can continue for another five seasons at Carver Arena. Our ownership group will continue to strive to offer an affordable, family-friendly entertainment outlet for our great fans' entertainment dollar, just as we have done in Peoria for over 40 years along with a winning on ice product," said Bart Rogers, CEO/Owner of Peoria Rivermen Hockey. "Thank you to the City of Peoria for stepping forward to help find funding for all of the new amenities fans see when entering the Peoria Civic Center and their continued financial commitment in long term capital improvements to our downtown home." Planning for the ice plant replacement is ongoing and is currently expected to take place in Summer 2026.

"We've had an overwhelmingly positive response to the venue's renovations and are thrilled to continue enhancing the fan experience. Our guests are at the heart of everything we do here at the venue. We appreciate their support and are especially grateful to our City and State leaders for making these improvements possible," said Rik Edgar, General Manager of the Peoria Civic Center.

