Thunderbolts Host Macon this Saturday for Military Appreciation Night

November 5, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: Following a split weekend against the Huntsville Havoc concluded by a 2-1 win in Huntsville on Saturday, the Thunderbolts prepare to play in Peoria this Friday night before returning to Ford Center to host the Macon Mayhem this Saturday for Military Appreciation Night presented by National Vet Help.

Week In Review:

Going into the third period tied 1-1 against the Havoc at Ford Center on Friday, Huntsville pulled out a 3-1 victory behind two quick goals and strong goaltending from Mike Robinson, only allowing Matthew Barnaby's first period goal. Evansville flipped the script in Huntsville on Saturday, breaking a 1-1 tie in the third period with a goal by Vili Vesalainen to complement Tyson Gilmour's first period tally, and riding a perfect penalty killing run along with 44 saves from Cole Ceci to a 2-1 win.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts will be in Peoria this Friday night to take on the Rivermen at 7:15pm CT. Fans can watch the action on FloHockey with a paid subscription or listen in for free on the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel. There will also be an away game watch party at Parkway Pizza on Evansville's West Side.

This Saturday, November 9th will be Military Appreciation Night presented by National Vet Help as the Thunderbolts host the Macon Mayhem at 7:05pm CT. All current and retired military personnel can purchase tickets for themselves and up to five friends or family members for only $11 per ticket, with valid identification. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2548), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Coming Soon:

Saturday, November 16th will be Hockey Fights Cancer night as the Thunderbolts host the Peoria Rivermen. The Thunderbolts want to unite the community in support of cancer patients and their families, 'I Fight For' signs will be available in the lobby for all fans to fill out and hold up at a designated point in the middle of the game, courtesy of American Cancer Society. The first 1,000 fans in the building will receive a free credit card ice scraper, courtesy of LyondellBasell.

Scouting the Opponent:

Peoria Rivermen:

Record: 3-1-2, 8 Points, T-4th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Jordan Ernst (4 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Alec Baer (8 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Colby Muise (2-1-1, .902 Save %)

Thunderbolts Record vs PEO: 0-1

Peoria routed the Quad City Storm 9-3 in Moline on Friday night behind a hat trick from Jordan Ernst, two goals from Michael McChesney, and additional goals from Frank Trazzera, Zach Wilkie, Zack Nazzarett, and Griffen Fox. The Storm responded by defeating the Rivermen 4-3 on Saturday in Peoria. Braydon Barker, Tyler Kobryn, and Ernst picked up Peoria's goals, all in the second period.

Macon Mayhem:

Record: 2-3-0, 4 Points, 9th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Jake Goldowski (4 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Seven Players (4 Points Each)

Primary Goaltender: Josh Boyko (1-2-0, .922 Save %)

Thunderbolts 23-24 Record vs MAC: 3-1-1

In Pelham for both games this past weekend, the Mayhem dropped Friday night's game by a 4-1 score to the Birmingham Bulls, their lone goal from Matteo Ybarra in the third period. The Mayhem responded with a 4-1 victory on their own on Saturday, behind two goals from Jake Goldowski and a goal each from Zach Tyson and Alex Cohen. The Mayhem play in Huntsville this Friday before traveling to Evansville for Saturday's game

Call-up Report

- Lincoln Hatten (Worcester Railers - ECHL)

- 5 GP, 0 G, 1 A, 1 P, 0 PIM

Transactions:

Mon. 11/4: F Carson Gallagher released from professional tryout (PTO)

Fri. 11/1: F Jordan Simoneau activated from Injured Reserve

Fri. 11/1: D Brock Bartholomew placed on 14-Day Injured Reserve

Individual game tickets, group packages, and season tickets are on sale for the 2024-25 season. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.