Kenny Named SPHL Player of the Week

November 5, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced Tuesday that goaltender Ryan Kenny of the Fayetteville Marksmen has been named the Warrior SPHL Player of the Week for October 28 - November 3.

Kenny went 2-0-0, with one shutout, a 1.48 goals against average, and a 0.942 save percentage in leading Fayetteville to a pair of wins and helping the Marksmen move into first place in the SPHL ¬Ëstandings.

On Saturday, the Sparta, NJ native stopped all 31 Knoxville shots to earn his first shutout of the season, a 2-0 win over the Ice Bears. Kenny closed the weekend by making 18 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over Pensacola on Sunday.

Now in his second season with the Marksmen, Kenny leads the SPHL ¬Ëin wins (five) and shutouts (one - tied), is second in saves, and third in minutes. An SPHL ¬ËAll-Rookie Team selection in 2023-2024, Kenny played collegiately at Stevenson University where he earned NCAA III (UCHC) First Team All-Conference and Goaltender of the Year honors in both his junior and senior seasons.

Kenny and the Marksmen return to home ice at the Crown Coliseum on November 15 for Hockey Fights Cancer presented by the Zara Law Firm. Single-game tickets to HFC and all 2024-25 Marksmen home games are available at marksmenhockey.com.

