Mayhem Activate Dumas, Wells from Injured Reserve

November 5, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Tuesday that they have activated two players from injured reserve.

Forward Dominic Dumas and defenseman Tristen Wells have both been removed from the injured reserve list and are now part of the active roster.

Dumas, 25, from Boise, Idaho, made his professional debut last season with the FPHL's Carolina Thunderbirds before finishing the season with the Elmira River Sharks. In his first professional season, he scored 23 points (4 g, 19 a) in 47 games.

Prior to his professional career, Dumas spent two years at NCAA division-III UMass-Dartmouth, where he recorded 14 points (3 g, 11 a) in his time there.

Wells, 24, from Denver, Colo., made his professional debut last season with the FPHL's Blue Ridge Bobcats, before playing the majority of the season with the Motor City Rockers. In his 48 games played, he scored 12 points (6 g, 6 a), all with the Rockers.

Prior to his professional career, Wells spent two seasons at ACHA University of Central Oklahoma, where he scored 12 points (2 g, 10 a) in 53 games played.

In corresponding moves, Alex Cohen, Brad Jenion, and Joshua Boyko have all been placed on 14-day injured reserve list. Additionally, Nick Magill-Diaz has been placed on team suspension.

Dumas, Wells, and the rest of the Mayhem are back in action again Friday night in Huntsville, and return home to Macon for Pack The Plex Night on Saturday, November 23 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

