Fayetteville's Ryan Kenny Named Warrior SPHL Player of the Week

November 5, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that goaltender Ryan Kenny of the Fayetteville Marksmen has been named the Warrior SPHL Player of the Week for October 28 - November 3.

Kenny went 2-0-0, with one shutout, a 1.48 goals against average, and a 0.942 save percentage to lead Fayetteville to a pair of wins and help the Marksmen move into first place in the SPHL standings.

On Saturday, the Fort Lauderdale, FL native stopped all 31 Knoxville shots to earn his first shutout of the season, a 2-0 win over the Ice Bears. Kenny closed the weekend by making 18 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over Pensacola on Sunday.

Now in his second season with the Marksmen, Kenny leads the SPHL in wins (five), and shutouts (one - tied), is second in saves, and third in minutes. An SPHL All-Rookie Team selection in 2023-2024, Kenny played collegiately at Stevenson University where he earned NCAA III (UCHC) First Team All-Conference and Goaltender of the Year honors in both his junior and senior seasons.

Other nominees for the SPHL Warrior Player of the Week: Seth Benson, Birmingham (2 gp, 2g), Cole Ceci, Evansville (1-1-0, 3.00 gaa, 0.923 sv%), Mike Robinson, Huntsville (1-1-0, 1.51 gaa, 0.953 sv%), Jake Goldowski, Macon (2 gp, 2g), Jordan Ernst, Peoria (2 gp, 4g, hat trick) and Gustav Müller, Roanoke (2 gp, 2g, 1a, gwg)

