Mayhem Sign Three Rookies

November 5, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Tuesday three rookies have agreed to deals with the team.

Goaltender Reid Cooper, and forward Conor Witherspoon, have both signed with the Mayhem.

Cooper, 26, from Sorman Park, Saskatchewan, made his professional debut late last season with the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays, where he had a 3-1-0 record in six appearances.

After logging a 20-win season and .935 save percentage in his senior season at Curry College, Cooper also had the honor of dressing as the backup goaltender for the NHL's Washington Capitals on an amateur professional tryout contract during the final game of the 2022-23 NHL season.

Beginning his college career with NCAA division-I Robert Morris University, Cooper transferred to Curry (NCAA division-III) and sparkled with a 32-11-3 record in 46 career games, with 4 shutouts for the Colonels.

Witherspoon, 25, from Metamora, Mich., will make his professional debut when he suits up for the Mayhem for the first time.

He began his college career at NCAA division-I Alabama-Huntsville, before transferring to NCAA division-III Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Between the two schools, he scored 50 points (31 g, 19 a) in 90 career games played.

Prior to his professional career, Witherspoon played parts of three seasons in the NAHL with the Amarillo Bulls and, more notably, the Shreveport Mudbugs, where he scored 56 points (12 g, 44 a) in his 97 games played.

In addition to Cooper and Witherspoon, forward Parker Allison has also inked a deal with the Mayhem, after being traded to Macon by Birmingham on Sunday, November 3rd.

Cooper, Witherspoon, Allison and the rest of the Mayhem are hitting the road for the next three weeks, but will be back in Macon on Saturday, November 23, for Pack the Plex Night against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.