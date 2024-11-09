Cavalry FC Claim North Star Cup as 2024 Canadian Premier League Champions

November 9, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) News Release







Calgary, AB - The Canadian Premier League crowned its 2024 Champions on Saturday on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows, as hometown team Cavalry FC lifted the North Star Cup following a 2-1 victory over Forge FC.

This marks the first time Cavalry has lifted the North Star Cup as CPL Champions since the trophy was introduced by the league in 2023. And the team did so in front of a crowd of 7,052, setting a new record for attendance at a Cavalry match since the club's inception in 2019.

Cavalry went ahead by two goals in the first half. Tobias Warschewski, this year's Golden Boot winner as the top scorer during the 2024 CPL regular season, opened the scoring after Forge conceded a penalty in the 32nd minute. The home side doubled its league in the 38th minute, when Warschewski played Sergio Camargo into the Cavalry box, and the veteran midfielder put the ball across the goal and into the net.

Forge pulled one back in the 52nd minute on a goal from Defender of the Year nominee Alexander Achinioti-Jönsson.

Following the match, Warschewski was recognized as the 2024 CPL Final MVP Fuelled by Gatorade. The award, which was introduced by the League at its end-of-year awards ceremony on Thursday in Calgary, Alta., is intended to honour the player who has the most outstanding performance for his team during the game.

As the inaugural recipient of the CPL Final MVP Fuelled by Gatorade, Warschewski was the first to receive a new soapstone sculpture, The Narwhal, conceptualized and carved by artist Ruben Kompagapik to embody the skill and intelligence of an MVP. The Narwhal, with its iconic tusk, is one of the most unique and elusive Arctic creatures. It stands out as a rare, remarkable performer who thrives in some of the harshest conditions in the world, symbolizing the endurance, adaptability, and toughness needed to excel in a championship setting. The award was voted on by select media members who regularly covered the 2024 CPL regular season and playoffs.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from November 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.