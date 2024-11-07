Earthquakes Name Five-Time MLS Cup Champion Bruce Arena Sporting Director and Head Coach

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that five-time MLS Cup champion Bruce Arena will take over as sporting director and head coach ahead of the 2025 Major League Soccer season. The winningest coach in United States Men's National Team and MLS history, Arena arrives in the Bay Area with a parade of accolades earned over nearly five decades of coaching experience.

"Bruce is the most accomplished coach in American soccer history, and we are thrilled to bring him to San Jose," said Earthquakes Managing Partner John Fisher. "With an unsurpassed track record at all levels of soccer in our country that includes numerous MLS Cups and Supporters' Shields, he's the ideal choice to lead the Earthquakes. We know he will help get the club back to the level that San Jose and the Bay Area deserve, winning games and competing for championships."

In addition to raising the MLS Cup an unprecedented five times, Arena has also captured the Supporters' Shield four times, a Concacaf Champions Cup, a Copa Interamericana and a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. He has won the most regular-season games (262) and postseason games (35) in MLS history and been named MLS Coach of the Year a record four times.

At the international level, he led the U.S. Men's National Team to heights previously unseen in the modern era. During his tenure in charge, the USMNT reached two FIFA World Cups - making the quarterfinals for the first time in 72 years in 2002 - while winning the Concacaf Gold Cup three times and finishing as the team's career leader in victories (81).

"I am extremely excited for the opportunity to come to San Jose," said Arena. "I coached my first ever professional game at Spartan Stadium in 1996 - the first game in MLS history - and my first international game with the U.S. in 1998 was in San Jose as well. The Earthquakes and Northern California have a proud soccer tradition. There's a lot of potential with the club, and I am looking forward to working with everyone here to unlock that potential and get back to winning ways."

In his new dual role, Arena will report to ownership, with General Manager Chris Leitch reporting to Arena.

"Bruce brings a deep understanding of the game, and over the course of his illustrious career, he has displayed an uncanny ability to produce great results," said Leitch. "Having worked closely with him in the past, I know firsthand how he can build a culture of winning within a team. I am excited to work with him to build this team back into contention."

Details regarding an introductory press conference will be announced shortly.

Arena first rose to coaching prominence in the college ranks as the architect of the University of Virginia men's soccer dynasty, winning five national championships in six years (1989, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994).

He subsequently began his decorated pro career as head coach of D.C. United. Arena's debut was also MLS' Inaugural Game on April 6, 1996, at San Jose's Spartan Stadium against the Clash, who would eventually become the Earthquakes. Almost immediately, he demonstrated an ability to cultivate a winning culture and develop players. Arena promptly led the Black-and-Red to two MLS Cup victories in 1996 and 1997, as well as the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 1996 and the Supporters' Shield in 1997. His D.C. United squad would then become the first MLS club to conquer the Americas in 1998 - first in August by winning the Concacaf Champions Cup over Mexican powerhouse Deportivo Toluca, and later in November, by defeating Vasco da Gama of Brazil, the reigning Copa Libertadores champions, for the Copa Interamericana.

That same month on Nov. 6, 1998, Arena took the reins as head coach of the U.S. Men's National Team; his first game was against Australia, also at Spartan Stadium. He won Concacaf Gold Cups in 2002 and 2005 and led the USMNT to the FIFA World Cup twice in 2002 and 2006. However, his most notable achievement came during the 2002 FIFA World Cup, where he defied expectations and guided the team to the quarterfinals - its best performance since 1930. This unforgettable run included a victory over archrival Mexico that galvanized American soccer fans and showcased the USMNT's potential on the global stage.

Following a return to MLS with the New York Red Bulls in 2006-07, he then took over the LA Galaxy. From 2008-16, he won three more MLS Cups (2011, 2012, and 2014) and two Supporters' Shields (2010, 2011).

Arena was called back into international duty for a second stint with the U.S. Men's National Team from 2016-17 and led them to a 14-game unbeaten streak along with the 2017 Concacaf Gold Cup - his record third title.

In 2019, Arena joined the New England Revolution as head coach and immediately saw success, steering the team to its first playoff berth in five years during his initial season, and in 2020, the Eastern Conference Final. In 2021, the Revs achieved the best regular season record in MLS history with 73 points.

He was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2010.

Outside of coaching, Arena is known for his love of the game and commitment to community engagement. A native of Long Island, New York, he has participated in numerous charitable initiatives aimed at promoting youth soccer and supporting the growth of the game for the next generation.

Bruce Arena - Major Coaching Achievements

International (U.S. Men's National Team)

FIFA World Cup Qualification (2)*: 2002, 2006

Quarterfinals: 2002 (best finish since 1930)

Concacaf Gold Cup Champion (3)*: 2002, 2005, 2017

Official Wins*: 81

Domestic (Major League Soccer)

MLS Cup Champion (5)*: 1996, 1997, 2011, 2012, 2014

MLS Supporters' Shield Winner (4)*: 1997, 2010, 2011, 2021

Concacaf Champions Cup Champion: 1998

Copa Interamericana Champion: 1998

Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Champion: 1996

Regular-Season Wins*: 262

Postseason Wins*: 35

College (University of Virginia)

NCAA National Championships (5): 1989, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994

Individual

MLS Coach of the Year (4)*: 1997, 2009, 2011, 2021

National Soccer Hall of Fame Inductee: 2010

*denotes record

Transaction: The San Jose Earthquakes hire Bruce Arena as sporting director and head coach.

