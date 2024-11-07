Real Salt Lake Midfielder Diego Luna Named MLS Young Player of the Year

November 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today announced Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna as the 2024 MLS Young Player of the Year. The 21-year-old is the first RSL player to win the award in its current iteration and the second RSL player to earn the honor overall since Corey Baird was named MLS Rookie of the Year in 2018.

In just his third MLS season, Luna produced eight goals and 12 assists, providing the second-most goal contributions for the club with 20 during the 2024 MLS regular season. Luna is the second player in league history to record at least 20 goal contributions in a single season before turning 21, joining Diego Rossi (21 in 2018). Luna also became the first player 20 years old or younger to produce at least 10 assists in a single season since Talles Magno did so for New York City FC in 2022.

Luna's 2024 MLS regular season was highlighted by marquee moments of his development into one of Salt Lake's most integral players, including a pair of three-assist matches against LAFC and Atlanta United. For his efforts against LAFC, which led RSL to a 3-0 win, Luna earned Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors for Matchday 25. Luna aided the Claret-and-Cobalt to a club-record 59 points, which was the team's best output in 20 seasons, while also earning a qualification for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup based on their record in the Supporters' Shield standings.

The U.S. Men's National Team midfielder also earned his first MLS All-Star Team selection this season and was the youngest member of the side that faced the LIGA MX All-Stars in Columbus, Ohio.

He is the third American to be named MLS Young Player of the Year in its current iteration and the third recipient of the award to have played in MLS NEXT.

The Young Player of the Year award honors the top player in the league aged 22 and under. Players born on, or after, Jan. 1, 2002, were eligible for selection. The award was voted on by MLS club technical staff, media, and current MLS players. Below is a breakdown of the voting results, with Luna besting fellow finalists Inter Miami CF's Diego Gomez and LAFC's Cristian Olivera.

MLS Young Player of the Year

Nominees Media Percentage Player Percentage Club Percentage Overall Percentage

Diego Luna - Real Salt Lake 52.40% 32.69% 21.88% 35.66%

Diego Gómez - Inter Miami CF 22.80% 23.72% 53.13% 33.21%

Cristian Olivera - LAFC 4.00% 6.41% 6.25% 5.55%

A full list of previous MLS Young Player of the Year and MLS Rookie of the Year award winners can be found below:

MLS Young Player of the Year

Season Player Club

2024 Diego Luna Real Salt Lake

2023 Thiago Almada Atlanta United

2022 Jesús Ferreira FC Dallas

2021 Ricardo Pepi FC Dallas

2020 Diego Rossi Los Angeles Football Club

MLS Rookie of the Year

Season Player Club

2019 Andre Shinyashiki Colorado Rapids

2018 Corey Baird Real Salt Lake

2017 Julian Gressel Atlanta United

2016 Jordan Morris Seattle Sounders FC

2015 Cyle Larin Orlando City SC

2014 Tesho Akindele FC Dallas

2013 Dillon Powers Colorado Rapids

2012 Austin Berry Chicago Fire FC

2011 C.J. Sapong Sporting Kansas City

2010 Andy Najar D.C. United

2009 Omar Gonzalez LA Galaxy

2008 Sean Franklin LA Galaxy

2007 Maurice Edu Toronto FC

2006 Jonathan Bornstein Chivas USA

2005 Michael Parkhurst New England Revolution

2004 Clint Dempsey New England Revolution

2003 Damani Ralph Chicago Fire FC

2002 Kyle Martino Columbus Crew

2001 Rodrigo Faria MetroStars

2000 Carlos Bocanegra Chicago Fire FC

1999 Jay Heaps Miami Fusion

1998 Ben Olsen D.C. United

1997 Mike Duhaney Tampa Bay Mutiny

1996 Steve Ralston Tampa Bay Mutiny

