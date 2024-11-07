Rapids Academy Midfielder Rogelio Garcia Called up to Mexican U-17 National Team for Upcoming International Friendlies

November 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Rapids Academy midfielder Rogelio Garcia has been called up to the Mexican U-17 National Team for the team's upcoming international friendlies, the Mexican federation announced. Garcia will join the national team from November 10-19 in San Jose, Costa Rica, for three matches against Costa Rica, Guatemala and Canada.

Garcia, 16, joined the Rapids Academy ahead of the 2023-24 MLS NEXT season after spending the early stages of his career with OKC Energy. Last season Garcia played for the club's U-17 side, assisting the team to a spot in the 2023-24 MLS NEXT Cup after finishing as the runner-up in MLS NEXT Pro Pathway Western Conference. During his time with the team, Garcia scored nine goals and added 15 assists in his 1,450 minutes on the pitch.

Since joining the Rapids organization, Garcia has made significant strides in his development, earning the opportunity to train and play with the club's MLS NEXT Pro side Rapids 2 for the 2024 season. The midfielder scored three goals in three consecutive matches and added one assist to round out his first year as a professional.

The call up will mark Garcia's second of the year after competing with the Mexican U-17 National Team in the 4Nations Tournament in Duisburg, Germany, in September. Garcia logged three appearances in three matches against England, Germany and Israel.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from November 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.