Up the Pressure: Ingredients of the Match

November 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Battle #3 in Round 1 of the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs is here. It's win or go home. Do or die. (Insert next cliche here).

In match two, Charlotte FC put in the performance they needed to get the job done. It was they type of performance the team expects out of themselves after what Captain Ashley Westwood called "one of their worst performances" in match 1.

Now the momentum is on their side heading to Orlando for the decisive final match of this stage of the playoffs. Here are the Ingredients of the Match to see Charlotte FC through to the Eastern Conference Semifinals:

Up the Pressure

Just like the match itself, where the pressure is up once again for The Crown, the team themselves need to put up their pressure on Orlando.

With a change in the starting XI for match two, you saw a Charlotte FC side that could keep Orlando on their heels. Granted, it was not a must-win for the Lions, who could play the game more conservatively. However, the threat of Patrick Agyemang running in behind forced the Orlando centerbacks to stay back, stay tight, and pinch in on Patrick. This forced the domino effect of their midfield and attack to slide back into more defensive positioning. You saw Charlotte able to get out of pressure faster, play through the midfield as needed, and ultimately earn more chances in the attack early.

Charlotte will need to up that pressure even more in match three. Orlando is now in a must-win as well, which means they want to throw everything in the attack like in the first match. If Charlotte can use the same tactics to force Orlando's backline on their heels once again, the match should even out into a dogfight in the midfield. And if Orlando keeps a high line, there will be acres of space for Patrick to run into and do what he does best. So, up the pressure even more. Go at Orlando's backline and make them uncomfortable. The space will open up for Charlotte to play their game.

Energy

Adilson Malanda said the biggest difference for the boys in match two was energy. Charlotte came out of the gates ready to compete, ready to battle, and ready to do whatever it took to win the match.

That same energy is a must. It will be difficult. There is a difference between being at home and on the road. That's why they call it an advantage. But for Charlotte, coming off the win and knowing your game plan can work will be a huge piece of momentum. The energy was noticeable all over the pitch, particularly from Kerwin Vargas. He was asked to do a lot defensively and rose to the occasion. That sort of performance can be infectious to the entire team. All it takes is one player to lay it all out there, and the rest will follow. So bring the energy. Outwork Orlando and Charlotte will earn the result.

Where You Go, We'll Follow

All season long, Charlotte supporters have followed this team on the road. Wherever Charlotte went, they followed. This Saturday will be no different. Hundreds of supporters will make the last-minute trip south to fire up the boys and help them to victory. The team knows how important they are to their success. They acknowledge it every week. So now more than ever, they need to harness the energy the fans are giving them and turnout a performance that will make them proud. This is just another step. The "first of four finals" the boys are looking to win. And with the supporters at their backs, anything is possible.

It couldn't have been done without all 40,238 of you.

