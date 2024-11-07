San Diego FC Announces Football Leadership Staff

November 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) today announced the hiring of Club's Sporting Leadership Staff, naming Mark Prizant as its Assistant Sporting Director, Kenneth Heiner-Møller as its Technical Director, Luke Jenkinson as its Head of Human Performance and Joe Jesseau as its Director of Football Operations. Each role will report directly to SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps.

"As we continue to build towards the 2025 season, we are thrilled to welcome such a talented group of football leaders to San Diego FC," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "Mark, Kenneth, Luke, and Joe bring invaluable expertise that will help us create a cohesive, competitive, and forward-thinking environment for our players and staff. Their combined experience and diverse backgrounds across top clubs and international competition is key to building a strong foundation for long-term success at SDFC."

Mark Prizant - Assistant Sporting Director

As Assistant Sporting Director for SDFC, Mark Prizant will oversee player recruitment, analysis and player development functions. Prizant will provide effective management and leadership to the Club's technical department, fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration that aligns with SDFC's mission of developing both players and staff. His dedication to player development and recruitment strategies will be crucial in establishing SDFC as a top destination for emerging talent in North America.

Prizant brings 24 years of experience in soccer, having held key scouting and recruitment roles across four MLS clubs, including Chicago Fire, Philadelphia Union, Inter Miami, and now SDFC. In his recent position as Director of Scouting & Recruitment for Inter Miami, Prizant was instrumental in building a first team that went on to win the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters' Shield, setting an all-time MLS points record. Previously, he played a pivotal role in establishing the Philadelphia Union academy, contributing to the development of talent that has gone on to excel in both MLS and Europe. Prizant also spent time working for Manchester United as a scout in North America.

Kenneth Heiner-Møller - Technical Director

In his role with SDFC, Kenneth Heiner-Møller will act as the source of technical knowledge, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the football philosophy. Heiner-Møller will play a crucial role as a bridge between the first team and the academy. As Technical Director, Heiner-Møller will work closely with SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps, aligning strategies on various fronts, including playing style, methodology, and player pathways. Heiner-Møller will ensure that the football philosophy seamlessly aligns with the broader principles of the Right to Dream group, striving for consistency across all facets of the club's approach, ethos, and culture. Heiner-Møller will also ensure that SDFC's commitment to nurturing local talent and fostering a strong community presence is reflected in the technical approach at every level.

Heiner-Møller joins SDFC with over two decades of coaching and technical leadership experience at the highest levels of international soccer. Most recently, he served as Technical Director for the Danish FA, where he directed talent development and performance strategies across all youth national teams, including the U-21 squad, and played a pivotal role in shaping Denmark's revised style of play. In this position, Heiner-Møller led a team of over 30 staff and collaborated with UEFA to create education initiatives for technical directors across Europe.

Prior to his tenure with the Danish FA, Heiner-Møller was Head Coach and Sporting Director for Canada's Women's National Team, steering the team to strong performances at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup and securing multiple CONCACAF Championship medals. He has also worked as a Head Coach for Denmark's Women's National Team and has deep experience in both youth and professional coaching, with a focus on advancing technical education and player development.

Luke Jenkinson - Head of Human Performance

SDFC Head of Human Performance Luke Jenkinson will manage and oversee the entire performance department at SDFC from the first team to the Academy, encompassing all areas of sports medicine, nutrition, psychology, sport science and conditioning. In his role, Jenkinson is responsible for developing, implementing, and managing comprehensive performance enhancement strategies to maximize athlete health, unlock and improve physical potential and impact team success. Jenkinson will work closely and build collaborative relationships between the performance department staff and the coaching staff to ensure holistic athlete development and performance optimization.

With 15 years of experience working with elite footballers, Jenkinson joins SDFC from D.C. United, where he spent the last two years as the High-Performance Director. Prior to that, he spent time across Derby County FC and Sheffield United in England, helping lead both academy and first team performance and medical departments. Jenkinson is an accredited Sports Scientist and Strength and Conditioning coach in both the UK and U.S. and is working on completing a PhD in Sport and Exercise Science.

Joe Jesseau - Director of Football Operations

As the Director of Football Operations, Joe Jesseau holds operational responsibility for the San Diego FC first team ensuring the short and long-term operations strategy supports the club's mission. He leads the on-boarding and off-boarding efforts for all football related employees, including players, coaches, and staff members, ensuring an integrated team. Jesseau's role includes oversight of critical administrative tasks associated with running the first team including team administration, player care, equipment operations, team facilities, game day operations and league relations.

Jesseau joins SDFC from the LA Galaxy, where he oversaw all non-technical aspects of the soccer department from 2022-2024. Jesseau has 16 years of experience in MLS and was part of successfully launching two previous expansion franchises. He worked with Toronto FC from 2007-2010 where he served the club in marketing, game operations and corporate partnerships. He then joined the Vancouver Whitecaps FC from 2011-2019 where he became Head of Football Administration and Player Relations. In 2020 Jesseau relocated to Encinitas, California with his family and took on the role of Chief Operating Officer for NISA club, Cal United Strikers FC, a position he held for 2.5 years prior to joining the Galaxy.

Additional football and technical staff hires will be announced ahead of the Club's inaugural season in MLS.

