Philadelphia Union Part Ways with Head Coach Jim Curtin

November 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union today announced they have parted ways with Head Coach Jim Curtin. As the process to find a new head coach will begin immediately, details regarding the interim coaching staff will be announced in the coming days.

"Jim has been a remarkable leader and an integral part of our team's success during his tenure," said Jay Sugarman, Principal Owner, Philadelphia Union. "I have had the privilege to watch him grow into one of the top coaches in the league and deliver strong results and memorable moments that will be ingrained in our club's history. This has been a difficult decision due in part to the immense gratitude and respect we have for him. We have no doubt he'll find great success in his future coaching endeavors."

"We want to extend our heartfelt appreciation to Jim for his passion and dedication to this club over the last ten seasons. He greatly contributed to the success the club has achieved in recent years and for that we are extremely grateful," said Ernst Tanner, Sporting Director, Philadelphia Union. "We thank Jim for the significant impact he made both on the field and in the community. Following the 2024 season we recognize the need for change. We'll continue to evaluate our sporting strategy and make necessary changes this offseason to best set the team up for success."

Curtin was named head coach of the Union in 2014. Over the course of 11 seasons, he broke numerous records and set new milestones. Most notably, Curtin guided the Union to their first MLS Cup final appearance in 2022 after a record-breaking season, including most wins (19), most goals scored (72), fewest goals conceded (26), and greatest goal differential (+46) in club history. Additionally, Curtin helped the club achieve first place in the Eastern Conference for the second time in three years, clinching a Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League berth for the second time in club history.

Curtin became the youngest two-time recipient of the Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year award (2020, 2022), becoming the fifth coach overall in league history to win the award multiple times and the first Philadelphia-based head coach across the five major North American men's professional sports leagues to twice win a Coach of the Year award in their respective sport. The club has begun their search for a head coach, following Major League Soccer's guidelines.

