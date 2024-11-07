Inter Miami CF to Host Atlanta United for Decisive Third Match in Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3-Series

Inter Miami CF carries on with its playoffs campaign at home this Saturday, Nov. 9, hosting Atlanta United for what will be the third and decisive final match between the sides in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3-series. Kick off at Chase Stadoum is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Previous Match

Inter Miami CF fell 2-1 against Atlanta United on Saturday night in the second match in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series. Defender David Martínez scored the team's goal on the night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with the goal being his first for the Club.

Inter Miami Leaders in 2024

Suárez lead the team in goals with 21, followed by captain Lionel Messi with 20. Messi is the top assist provider with 17, followed by Alba with 15.

Player Records and Milestones

Messi and forward Leonardo Campana are the two active leading scorers in Club history. Messi has 33 goals across all competitions (21 in MLS) and is the leading scorer in Club history, while Campana follows with 32 (28 in MLS). Messi (18 in MLS), meanwhile, is also the top assist provider in Club history with 24 across all competitions, followed by versatile attacker Robert Taylor (15 in MLS) with 22 across all competitions.

Drake Callender and Taylor are the players with most appearances for Inter Miami with 114 and 108 across all competitions respectively. In terms of MLS appearances, In terms of MLS appearances, Callender leads with 92 (three in playoffs), while Taylor follows in second place with 88 (one in playoffs). Additiionally, Campana is the third player with most games for Inter Miami with 99 across all compeitions and is nearing the 100 appearance milestone.

Inter Miami CF in Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs

With a win on Saturday, Inter Miami would advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the winner of the Round One series between Charlotte FC and Orlando City. The first semifinals game would be played the weekend of Nov. 23.

MLS Cup Playoffs Experience

Inter Miami faces its third playoffs campaign in Club history with championship experience in its roster.

Head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino led Atlanta United to the MLS Cup title in 2018, with versatile midfielder Julian Gressel being a member of the winning team. Gressel also won the MLS Cup in 2023 while playing for the Columbus Crew.

Additionally, goalkeeper Callender, defender Ryan Sailor Sailor and attacker Taylor featured in the Club's previous MLS Cup Playoffs appearance in 2022.

Previously Against Atlanta United

Inter Miami and Atlanta United will meet for the fifth time this MLS campaign and 17th time in Club history. In all, the Herons have recorded six wins, six losses and four draws in the previous encounters between the sides.

Scouting Atlanta United

Atlanta United will visit South Florida currently holding a record on the road of four wins, eight losses and six draws this MLS campaign, including the 2-1 loss against Inter Miami in the first match of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3-series.

Midfielder Saba Lobjanidze has been the team's leader this MLS season, tallying 10 goals and seven assists thus far.

