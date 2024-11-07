LAFC Hosts Vancouver in Decisive Game 3 of Round One Best-Of-3 Playoff Series on Friday, November 8, at BMO Stadium

November 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps in a decisive Game 3 of their Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series on Friday, Nov. 8. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT. (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN LA app, 980 AM La Mera Mera.)

The top seed in the Western Conference for the second time in the last three years, the Black & Gold is attempting to return to the MLS Cup Final for an unprecedented third straight season.

Friday's game is the final and deciding match of the Round One Best-of-3 Series, as LAFC defeated the Whitecaps 2-1 in Game 1 on Oct. 27 at BMO Stadium and lost 3-0 in Vancouver in Game 2 on Nov. 3.

Match Information

Matchup: LAFC vs. Vancouver

Kickoff: Friday, November 8 @ 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Listen: 710 AM ESPN LA | ESPN LA App (English) | 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from November 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.