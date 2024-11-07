LAFC Hosts Vancouver in Decisive Game 3 of Round One Best-Of-3 Playoff Series on Friday, November 8, at BMO Stadium
November 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps in a decisive Game 3 of their Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series on Friday, Nov. 8. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT. (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN LA app, 980 AM La Mera Mera.)
The top seed in the Western Conference for the second time in the last three years, the Black & Gold is attempting to return to the MLS Cup Final for an unprecedented third straight season.
Friday's game is the final and deciding match of the Round One Best-of-3 Series, as LAFC defeated the Whitecaps 2-1 in Game 1 on Oct. 27 at BMO Stadium and lost 3-0 in Vancouver in Game 2 on Nov. 3.
Match Information
Matchup: LAFC vs. Vancouver
Kickoff: Friday, November 8 @ 7:30 p.m. PT
Where: BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Listen: 710 AM ESPN LA | ESPN LA App (English) | 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)
