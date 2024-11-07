Key Dates to Know: Preview the Biggest Events of the Rapids' Offseason

November 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







Major League Soccer has announced the 2024-25 calendar of offseason roster building events. Now that the Rapids are officially into the offseason, here are some key dates all fans should know before the Burgundy Boys return to the pitch in 2025.

November 27 - Trade Window Closes

The Rapids must submit to the MLS League Office, in writing, all Bona Fide offers, which players will have their options exercised, and which players will not have their options exercised.

Monday, December 9 - Half-Day Trade Window (7 a.m. MT - 11 a.m. MT)

Following a three-month roster freeze, MLS clubs may begin adjusting their rosters by conducting trades with other MLS teams during a half-day trade window. The Rapids' last signing made prior to the roster freeze was defender Reggie Cannon.

December 11 - Expansion Draft

San Diego FC will have the opportunity to select up to five current MLS players during the MLS Expansion Draft as a 2025 expansion team.

Expansion Draft Rules & Procedures

Thursday, December 12 - Free Agency Opens (11 a.m. MT)

Other MLS clubs can engage with players, other than their own, that are eligible for Free Agency.

Free Agency eligible players are out-of-contract and option-declined players who are at least 24 years old and who have completed a minimum of five service years. MLS will announce the full list of Free Agents on December 10.

Free Agency Rules & Procedures

Thursday, December 12 - End-of-Year Waivers (3 p.m. MT)

The End-of-Year Waivers process is conducted in reverse order of 2024 season finish, considering postseason performance. San Diego FC get the 30th pick, the final selection in each round.

Eligible for selection are players who do not meet the minimum requirements for Re-Entry Process or Free Agency.

End-of-Year Waivers Rules & Procedures

Friday, December 13 - Re-Entry Process, Stage 1 (11 a.m. MT)

The Re-Entry Process (Stage 1 and Stage 2) is conducted in reverse order of 2024 season finish, considering postseason performance.

Eligible Players include those who are at least 22 years old, have a minimum of one service year, and who are not eligible for Free Agency. An out-of-contract player who has received a BFO from his current club will not be eligible for the Re-Entry Draft. The MLS Cup presented by Audi champions will get the 29th pick, and expansion club San Diego FC will have the 30th.

MLS Re-Entry Process Rules

December 20 - MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas

MLS newcomers, San Diego FC, will make the first selection of the SuperDraft. Comprised of three rounds, the SuperDraft order of picks will be released at the conclusion of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs based on the regular season and postseason finishes of all teams. The draft will be available to watch on MLSsoccer.com or MLS app as in years past.

