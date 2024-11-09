West Coast Clash: Toronto and Winnipeg Headed to 111th Grey Cup

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are set to compete in the 111th Grey Cup. The championship game will mark the eighth time in the history of Canadian Football that the modern-day incarnations of the two clubs have played for the iconic trophy (1937-38, 1945-47, 1950 and 2022).

The two teams will vie for the Grey Cup at BC Place on Sunday, November 17 with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET. A limited number of tickets are still available via Ticketmaster. The championship contest, featuring the Jonas Brothers in the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show, will be available live across the nation on TSN, CTV and RDS - Canada's home of the CFL. CBS Sports Network will exclusively televise the Grey Cup in the U.S. Viewers outside of North America can tune-in for free via the league's livestreaming platform, CFL+.

The 2024 Grey Cup Festival from November 10-17 will include over 50 events to captivate football fans, music lovers, athletes, and families alike. Returning to the West Coast for the first time in a decade, the 2024 edition marks the 17th time the BC Lions have hosted Canada's largest annual sporting event in the franchise's 70-year history. The weekly festival is expected to draw over 500,000 attendees and generate $100 million in economic activity.

111TH GREY CUP

Toronto Argonauts vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers

BC Place

Sunday, November 17 at 6 p.m. ET

Canadian broadcast: TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, CTV and RDS

U.S. broadcast: CBS Sports Network

International broadcast: CFL+

Toronto is 18-6 (.692) in the Grey Cup. The Argonauts have won the last seven championships in which they appeared, dating back to 1991 and including the team's most recent victory in 2022 against Winnipeg.

Winnipeg is 12-16 (.429) in the Grey Cup. The Blue Bombers will be making a club-record fifth consecutive appearance in the championship. They are the fourth team to manage the feat and the first since Edmonton competed in six straight from 1977-82.

Toronto is 7-0 in the two teams' Grey Cup matchups.

Toronto swept the season-series:

Week 8: WPG 14 at TOR 16

Week 19: TOR 14 at WPG 11

Ryan Dinwiddie is 1-0 as a Head Coach in the Grey Cup. He made his first-career CFL start with Winnipeg in the 95th Grey Cup against Saskatchewan in 2007. He also dressed in the 98th Grey Cup with Saskatchewan in 2010. He won a Grey Cup as a Quarterbacks Coach with the Calgary Stampeders in 2018.

Mike O'Shea is 2-2 as a Head Coach in the Grey Cup. He won three Grey Cups with Toronto as a player (1996-97 and 2004) and one as Special Teams Coordinator (2012).

Vancouver will play host to the championship for the 17th time - the second-highest total (1955, 1958, 1960, 1963, 1966, 1971, 1974, 1983, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1994, 1999, 2005, 2011 and 2014). The 1955 game was the first Grey Cup played in the West.

BC Place Stadium will host the Grey Cup for the 10th time.

Nick Arbuckle will be making his first start in the Grey Cup. He captured the championship in 2018 with Calgary.

Zach Collaros is 2-3 as a starter in the Grey Cup, including victories in 2019 and 2021. He was also part of Toronto's 2012 Grey Cup winning team.

