Knoxville Smokies Announce Rebrand with New Logos and Jerseys

November 7, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

KNOXVILLE, TN - The Smokies have announced the official rebrand of the team name to the Knoxville Smokies, along with new team logos and jerseys.

The rebrand comes with the club moving to Downtown Knoxville. The team will play at Covenant Health Park, located at 500 East Jackson Avenue in Knoxville.

"With the upcoming move to Knoxville, it is imperative to embrace our new home, while maintaining the Smokies brand," said Boyd Sports President Chris Allen. "It is our desire that the new logo honors the city of Knoxville and the rich tradition of Smokies Baseball."

The team marks retain the Smokies traditional royal blue, light blue, and red but also introduce gold. The primary logo features the fan-favorite bear with the rolling Smoky Mountains. The Smokies script sits on top of the Henley Bridge, the bridge that connects Downtown Knoxville with South Knoxville and crosses the Tennessee River.

Merchandise with the new marks are on sale at smokiesbaseball.com and in the GoTeez Locker Room at Smokies Stadium in Kodak.

The Knoxville Smokies full baseball schedule for the 2025 season and season ticket information can be found online at smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.

