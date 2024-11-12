Game Preview: Bears at Islanders, 10:30 a.m.

November 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Bridgeport, CT) - The Hershey Bears take the ice for a morning clash with the Bridgeport Islanders.

Hershey Bears (9-3-1-0) at Bridgeport Islanders (2-8-1-1)

Nov. 12, 2024 | 10:30 a.m. | Total Mortgage Arena

Referees: Beau Halkidis (48), Morgan MacPhee (43)

Linespersons: Matt Heinen (38), Dylan Lewis (18)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, former Bears captain Garrett Mitchell, and FOX43 sports director Todd Sadowski on the call

TELEVISION: FOX43

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Capitals Radio

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 10 a.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears hosted the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday, and built a 2-0 lead late in regulation thanks to goals by Riley Sutter and Spencer Smallman. But Springfield's Samuel Johannesson and Nikita Alexandrov scored in the final minute of regulation with Colten Ellis pulled to force overtime. Fortunately for Hershey, Mike Vecchione scored the game-winner 53 seconds into the extra frame to give Hershey a 3-2 win. The Islanders are coming off an 8-4 home loss to Providence on Saturday that saw Bridgeport enter the third period tied with the Bruins, but Providence broke the game open in the third period with three goals in a 56-second span to pull ahead and added a fourth goal to cap the scoring.

BEARS VS. ISLANDERS:

Today marks the second of six meetings between the Islanders and Bears this season, and the second of three at Total Mortgage Arena. Hershey skated to a 3-2 win in the first matchup on Oct. 16th, led by Bogdan Trineyev's two points and 29 saves from Hunter Shepard. The Bears are a lifetime 30-23-2-3-4 in road games against Bridgeport since the Islanders franchise began as the Sound Tigers in the 2001-02 season. The Atlantic Division opponents will battle again in a 7 p.m. rematch this Friday in Pennsylvania, and then won't meet again until Jan. 31.

VITAL VECCHIONE:

Mike Vecchione's goal on Sunday against Springfield extended his point streak to three games (1g, 2a). The fourth-year Bear comes into this week's series against the Islanders with 24 points (10g, 14a) in 31 career games against Bridgeport. Hershey is 5-0-1-0 this season when Vecchione records a point.

WATCH OUT FOR THE WILY VET:

Islanders forward Chris Terry has returned for his third season with the Islanders organization after playing for Bridgeport from 2021-23. The AHL's John B. Sollenberger Trophy winner as the league's top scorer in the 2017-18 season with Laval has surged offensively over his last eight games with 10 assists, and is tied for 19th in league scoring with 11 points (1g, 10a). Terry is the league's active leader in career goals (312) and points (752), and he has posted 37 points (17g, 20a) in 38 career regular-season games against Hershey.

BEARS BITES:

Ethen Frank is tied for second in the AHL with nine goals...Alex Limoges is tied for the AHL lead with six power-play assists. He is four assists away from 100 in his AHL career...Pierrick Dubé is second in the league with 43 shots on goal...Hunter Shepard leads all Eastern Conference goaltenders and ranks second overall with seven wins...Spencer Smallman is one point away from his 100th career AHL point...The Bears are 6-0-0-0 when leading after two periods...Hershey possesses the top road penalty kill unit at 93.8% (15-for-16).

ON THIS DATE:

Nov. 12, 1974 - The American Hockey League announced the reinstitution of overtime to decide tie games in the regular season, using a five-minute sudden-death extra frame to be played at the conclusion of tied games. The change marked the return of regular-season overtime for the first time since the 1965-66 season. In Hershey's first game following the change the next evening, the Bears picked up a 4-3 overtime win over the Providence Reds at Hersheypark Arena. Yves Bergeron lit the lamp at 3:24 of overtime for his second goal of the night to lift Hershey to victory.

