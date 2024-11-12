Cleveland Monsters Announce 2024-25 TV Broadcast Schedule on Rock Entertainment Sports Network and CW 43 WUAB

November 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday the team's full television broadcast schedule for the 2024-25 American Hockey League season on Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) and CW 43 WUAB. This season, the Monsters are producing double the amount of telecasts compared to last season, airing 22 regular-season home games from November 2nd to April 12th, live from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, with eight games simulcast on CW 43 WUAB.

Returning for his tenth season as 'Voice of the Monsters' is veteran play-by-play broadcaster Tony Brown, recipient of the 2020-21 James H. Ellery Memorial Award for outstanding media coverage of the AHL. Providing color commentary on telecasts again this season will be Monsters Sr. VP of Operations/Team Services and the IHL's all-time leading scorer, a Stanley Cup Champion and Cleveland Hockey Legend, Jock Callander, along with former Monsters goaltender and Columbus Blue Jackets Goaltending Development Coach Brad Thiessen. This season's TV schedule features 14 of the team's 16 opponents and in addition to 16 prime-time games, the Monsters will also air six weekend matinee games with start times ranging from Noon-5:00 pm.

"Rock Entertainment Sports Network marks the start of a new era for Monsters broadcasts," said Monsters President Mike Ostrowski on Tuesday. "We've doubled the amount of games we put on the air, and thanks to our incredible partnership with Gray Media and CW 43 WUAB, our potential audience has grown to the extent that hockey fans across Ohio will have every opportunity to follow the team this year." The Monsters' 2024-25 television schedule is listed below.

DAY DATE OPPONENT TIME (EST) NETWORK

Friday Nov. 2, 2024 Toronto Marlies 7:00 pm RESN/CW 43 WUAB

Saturday Nov. 23, 2024 Milwaukee Admirals 5:00 pm RESN

Sunday Nov. 24, 2024 Milwaukee Admirals 12:00 pm RESN/CW 43 WUAB

Friday Nov. 29, 2024 Toronto Marlies 7:00 pm RESN/CW 43 WUAB

Saturday Dec. 7, 2024 Syracuse Crunch 7:00 pm RESN

Saturday Dec. 14, 2024 Lehigh Valley Phantoms 7:00 pm RESN/CW 43 WUAB

Sunday Dec. 22, 2024 Rochester Americans 3:00 pm RESN/CW 43 WUAB

Saturday Jan. 11, 2025 Laval Rocket 7:00 pm RESN

Thursday Jan. 23, 2025 Chicago Wolves 7:00 pm RESN

Friday Jan. 31, 2025 Providence Bruins 7:00 pm RESN

Saturday Feb. 1, 2025 Providence Bruins 7:00 pm RESN

Sunday Feb. 23, 2025 Belleville Senators 12:00 pm RESN/CW 43 WUAB

Friday Feb. 28, 2025 Charlotte Checkers 7:00 pm RESN

Saturday Mar. 1, 2025 Charlotte Checkers 7:00 pm RESN

Friday Mar. 7, 2025 Hershey Bears 7:00 pm RESN

Saturday Mar. 8, 2025 Hershey Bears 4:00 pm RESN/CW 43 WUAB

Friday Mar. 28, 2025 Texas Stars 7:00 pm RESN

Saturday Mar. 29, 2025 Texas Stars 7:00 pm RESN

Friday Apr. 4, 2025 W-B/Scranton Penguins 7:00 pm RESN

Saturday Apr. 5, 2025 W-B/Scranton Penguins 7:00 pm RESN

Wednesday Apr. 9, 2025 Grand Rapids Griffins 7:00 pm RESN

Saturday Apr. 12, 2025 Toronto Marlies 12:00 pm RESN/CW 43 WUAB

Rock Entertainment Sports Network, a joint venture between Rock Entertainment Group and Gray Media ("Gray") (NYSE: GTN), owner of WOIO and WUAB in Cleveland and WXIX in Cincinnati, have reached an agreement with Spectrum to carry the network across Northeast Ohio on Channel 979. Additional statewide coverage of the network on Spectrum is set to follow.

The introduction of Rock Entertainment Sports Network to Spectrum, in addition to free over-the-air access on channel 22.1, positions the network as the most fully distributed and diverse sports network in the state. Rock Entertainment Group and Gray Media continue to explore additional major cable, satellite and virtual pay-TV platforms throughout Ohio to carry Rock Entertainment Sports Network.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.