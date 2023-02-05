Detroit Recalls Zadina, Assigns Erne to Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday recalled forward Filip Zadina from the Grand Rapids Griffins. In addition, the Red Wings assigned forward Adam Erne to Grand Rapids.

Zadina has amassed 61 points (25-36-61) and 16 penalty minutes throughout parts of five NHL seasons with the Red Wings. The Pardubice, Czech Republic, native has skated in nine games with Detroit this season and has four penalty minutes and a minus-three rating. Zadina made his AHL season debut with the Griffins on Feb. 3 against the Texas Stars and finished his conditioning loan with one goal and a plus-one rating in two games. Last season, the 23-year-old posted career-high NHL numbers in games played (74), goals (10), assists (14), points (24) and penalty minutes (10). Zadina was selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the Red Wings and is tied for the highest draft pick to ever play for the Griffins.

Erne comes to Grand Rapids with 14 points (6-8-14) and eight penalty minutes in 43 games with Detroit this campaign. Throughout parts of seven NHL seasons, the New Haven, Conn., native has notched 85 points (38-47-85) and 158 penalty minutes in 337 appearances. The 27-year-old last saw action in the AHL during the 2017-18 season with the Syracuse Crunch. Erne has spent four seasons in the AHL all with the Crunch and has registered 41 goals and 47 assists in 150 outings. Prior to turning pro, Erne skated in four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Quebec Remparts, garnering the Guy Lafleur Trophy as the QMJHL playoffs MVP in 2015. Erne was selected with the 33rd overall pick in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

