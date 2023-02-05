Belleville Sens Head Into All-Star Break With A Hard-Fought Point

Belleville Senators' John Quenneville and Rochester Americans' Linus Weissbach in action

(Belleville Senators)

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are heading into the AHL All-Star break with a hard-fought point after falling to the Rochester Americans 5-4 in overtime on Saturday night at CAA Arena.

Rochester opened the scoring just 1:08 into the contest when Jiri Kulich capitalized on an early man advantage. Shortly after, the Senators responded and evened the score on the power play after Jake Lucchini tallied from the high slot. Later in the frame, the Amerks extended their advantage as Isak Rosen made it 2-1 after twenty minutes of play.

Just 54 seconds into the middle stanza, Belleville equalized through a quick wrister from John Quenneville, who tallied for the first time since he joined the organization earlier in the week. Less than a minute later, Angus Crookshank delivered the first lead of the night for the Senators. The back-and-forth scoring continued as Michael Mersch made it 3-3 heading into the intermission.

Early in the third, Rochester took a 4-3 lead after Mersch found the back of the net once again, but Belleville answered right back as Scott Sabourin notched his team-leading 15hth goal of the campaign to force extra time.

Following an excellent chance from Egor Sokolov to begin overtime, Amerks defenceman Jeremy Davies made no mistake on his opportunity putting home the game-winner on a breakaway to secure the road victory.

Belleville returns to action Friday night when they visit the Cleveland Monsters, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 1/5 | Penalty Kill: 5/8

Fast Facts:

Mads Sogaard made 25 saves

Angus Crookshank, Scott Sabourin and Jake Lucchini each collected a goal and an assist.

Both Vitkor Lodin and Cole Cassels tallied two assists.

Jake Lucchini scored his 50th career AHL goal.

Sound Bytes: Interim Head Coach David Bell: "I really appreciated the effort and care. I asked them to come together as a team and show support for each other. I thought that was shown."

