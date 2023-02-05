All-Star Preview: Mitch Love
February 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
Matthew Phillips and Dustin Wolf aren't the only Wranglers getting kudos at the AHL All-Star Classic in Laval today and tomorrow.
They're joined by their head coach Mitch Love, who will be manning the bench for the Pacific Division.
"Well, it's an honour, obviously a chance for us to represent the Wranglers and the Pacific Division," said Love. "We're excited about the opportunity to go out there and have some fun."
In just his second season with the team after coaching nine years in the WHL, Love has his team sitting first in the AHL with an impressive record of 31-11-2.
The Wranglers are in the top-10 of multiple statistical categories, and lead the Pacific on the powerplay and penalty-kill.
Love led his side to the third round of the Calder Cup Playoffs in his first full season, where they came up short to the eventual champs. The team went 45-16-7 in the 21-22 season, which resulted in Love being named the AHL's outstanding coach.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2023
- Jean-Sébastien Dea Recalled by Arizona Coyotes - Tucson Roadrunners
- Rangers Recall Forwards Sammy Blais and Will Cuylle from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Detroit Recalls Zadina, Assigns Erne to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Blackhawks Recall Stauber - Rockford IceHogs
- All-Star Preview: Mitch Love - Calgary Wranglers
- Askarov to Miss AHL All-Star Classic - Milwaukee Admirals
- Silver Knights Defeated by Eagles, 3-2, in Shootout - Henderson Silver Knights
- Reign Earn Victory Over Tucson - Ontario Reign
- Eagles Finish Road Trip with 3-2 Shootout Win Over Silver Knights - Colorado Eagles
- Belleville Sens Head Into All-Star Break With A Hard-Fought Point - Belleville Senators
- Roadrunners and Reign Split Two-Game Series in Final Weekend Before AHL All-Star Break - Tucson Roadrunners
- Amerks Head into All-Star Break with 5-4 OT Win in Belleville - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.