All-Star Preview: Mitch Love

February 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







Matthew Phillips and Dustin Wolf aren't the only Wranglers getting kudos at the AHL All-Star Classic in Laval today and tomorrow.

They're joined by their head coach Mitch Love, who will be manning the bench for the Pacific Division.

"Well, it's an honour, obviously a chance for us to represent the Wranglers and the Pacific Division," said Love. "We're excited about the opportunity to go out there and have some fun."

In just his second season with the team after coaching nine years in the WHL, Love has his team sitting first in the AHL with an impressive record of 31-11-2.

The Wranglers are in the top-10 of multiple statistical categories, and lead the Pacific on the powerplay and penalty-kill.

Love led his side to the third round of the Calder Cup Playoffs in his first full season, where they came up short to the eventual champs. The team went 45-16-7 in the 21-22 season, which resulted in Love being named the AHL's outstanding coach.

