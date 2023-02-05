Rangers Recall Forwards Sammy Blais and Will Cuylle from Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers General Manager Chris Drury announced today the club has recalled forward Sammy Blais from his conditioning assignment with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. In addition, the Rangers have also recalled forward Will Cuylle from the Wolf Pack.

Blais, 26, appeared in five games with the Wolf Pack during his conditioning assignment. The native of Montmagny, QC, scored four goals in those five games. He scored a pair of goals in the Wolf Pack's 4-3 victory over the Utica Comets on Friday night, including the game-winner late in regulation time.

Blais has registered five assists in 38 games with the Rangers this season, his second with the club. He was acquired via trade from the St. Louis Blues on July 23rd, 2021. Blais was selected in the sixth-round, 176th overall, by the Blues in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Cuylle, 21, has appeared in 42 games as a rookie pro with the Wolf Pack this season. He's scored 21 points (14 g, 7 a) and leads the club in goals with 14. Cuylle was initially named to the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic in January.

The native of Toronto, Ontario, has also skated in two games with the Rangers this season, including his NHL debut on January 25th in his hometown of Toronto. Cuylle was selected by the Rangers in the second-round, 60th overall, of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

