Blackhawks Recall Stauber
February 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled goaltender Jaxson Stauber from Rockford.
Stauber, 23, holds a 2-0-0 record, 2.00 goals-against average and .940 save percentage in two NHL starts with Chicago. He's the third goaltender in franchise history to win each of their first two NHL appearances, joining Gilles Meloche (March 16-19, 1971) and Hugh Lehman (Nov. 17-20, 1926). Stauber has also posted a 6-4-0 record with the IceHogs this year, with a 3.06 goals-against average and .896 save percentage.
The IceHogs' next home game is Saturday, Feb. 11 for the return of the Screw City IceHogs. It's also the Adam Clendening designed hat giveaway for the first 1,500 fans, courtesy of BMO Bank.
