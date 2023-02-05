Askarov to Miss AHL All-Star Classic
February 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that goaltender Yaroslav Askarov will miss the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic due to family reasons.
The Admirals will get back in action when they finish up their six-game homestand next Friday, February 10th at 7 pm against Rockford.
