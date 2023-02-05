Askarov to Miss AHL All-Star Classic

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that goaltender Yaroslav Askarov will miss the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic due to family reasons.

The Admirals will get back in action when they finish up their six-game homestand next Friday, February 10th at 7 pm against Rockford.

