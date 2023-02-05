Ahcan, Bussi Help East Win 2023 Rona AHL All-Star Skills Competition

Laval, Quebec - Jack Ahcan and Brandon Bussi helped the Eastern Conference to victory over the Western Conference at the 2023 Rona AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday night at Place Bell. The two Providence Bruins representatives participated in three events each, contributing to the 16-10 win.

Ahcan, 25, helped the Eastern squad win race number two of the Inglasco Puck Control Relay. The Savage, M.N., native also contributed to the scoring of six goals on 10 shots with Gabriel Dumont in the AHLTV Rapid Fire contest. Ahcan also appeared in the Upper Deck Breakaway Relay.

Bussi, 24, shut down eight of the 10 shots he faced in the AHLTV Rapid Fire contest, which was tied for the most by any goaltender. The Sound Beach, N.Y., native also stopped four of the five attempts in the Upper Deck Breakaway Relay. Bussi also saved two of the three attempts in the Rona Pass and Score contest.

The Mise-O-Jeu All-Star Challenge will take place at Place Bell on Monday, February 6, at 7 P.M. EST, and will be shown on NHL Network and AHLTV.

