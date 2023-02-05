Jean-Sébastien Dea Recalled by Arizona Coyotes

Scottsdale, Arizona - The Arizona Coyotes and General Manager Bill Armstrong announced Sunday that forward J.S. Dea had been recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners.

Dea represents the fifth Tucson skater to be called up by Arizona this season, joining forwards Laurent Dauphin (three games), Mike Carcone (nine games), Jan Jenik (one game) and Milos Kelemen (one game).

The 28-year-old is currently tied for second on the Roadrunners in scoring with 19 goals and 18 assists for 37 total points. He is one of three skaters to have appeared in all 46 games for Tucson, along with forward Nathan Smith and defenseman Vlad Kolyachonok. In 70 games last season with the AHL's Laval Rocket, Dea amassed a career-high 52 points (26g 26a).

Dea has skated in 33 previous National Hockey League games for Pittsburgh, New Jersey and Buffalo, with five goals and two assists for seven total points. Dea made his NHL debut on April 9, 2017, as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Roadrunners are off until Friday, February 10, when they'll take on the Abbotsford Canucks on the road. Their next home contest is scheduled for Saturday, February 18 against the Henderson Silver Knights. Meanwhile, the Coyotes will host the Minnesota Wild at Mullett Arena on Monday, February 6 for their first game out of the NHL All-Star break.

