Jean-Sébastien Dea Recalled by Arizona Coyotes
February 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Scottsdale, Arizona - The Arizona Coyotes and General Manager Bill Armstrong announced Sunday that forward J.S. Dea had been recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners.
Dea represents the fifth Tucson skater to be called up by Arizona this season, joining forwards Laurent Dauphin (three games), Mike Carcone (nine games), Jan Jenik (one game) and Milos Kelemen (one game).
The 28-year-old is currently tied for second on the Roadrunners in scoring with 19 goals and 18 assists for 37 total points. He is one of three skaters to have appeared in all 46 games for Tucson, along with forward Nathan Smith and defenseman Vlad Kolyachonok. In 70 games last season with the AHL's Laval Rocket, Dea amassed a career-high 52 points (26g 26a).
Dea has skated in 33 previous National Hockey League games for Pittsburgh, New Jersey and Buffalo, with five goals and two assists for seven total points. Dea made his NHL debut on April 9, 2017, as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Roadrunners are off until Friday, February 10, when they'll take on the Abbotsford Canucks on the road. Their next home contest is scheduled for Saturday, February 18 against the Henderson Silver Knights. Meanwhile, the Coyotes will host the Minnesota Wild at Mullett Arena on Monday, February 6 for their first game out of the NHL All-Star break.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2023
- Jean-Sébastien Dea Recalled by Arizona Coyotes - Tucson Roadrunners
- Rangers Recall Forwards Sammy Blais and Will Cuylle from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Detroit Recalls Zadina, Assigns Erne to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Blackhawks Recall Stauber - Rockford IceHogs
- All-Star Preview: Mitch Love - Calgary Wranglers
- Askarov to Miss AHL All-Star Classic - Milwaukee Admirals
- Silver Knights Defeated by Eagles, 3-2, in Shootout - Henderson Silver Knights
- Reign Earn Victory Over Tucson - Ontario Reign
- Eagles Finish Road Trip with 3-2 Shootout Win Over Silver Knights - Colorado Eagles
- Belleville Sens Head Into All-Star Break With A Hard-Fought Point - Belleville Senators
- Roadrunners and Reign Split Two-Game Series in Final Weekend Before AHL All-Star Break - Tucson Roadrunners
- Amerks Head into All-Star Break with 5-4 OT Win in Belleville - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tucson Roadrunners Stories
- Jean-Sébastien Dea Recalled by Arizona Coyotes
- Roadrunners and Reign Split Two-Game Series in Final Weekend Before AHL All-Star Break
- Game #46 - Roadrunners at Reign
- Roadrunners Secure 2-0 Shutout Victory in Series Opener against Ontario
- Game #45 - Roadrunners at Reign