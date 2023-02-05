Reign Earn Victory Over Tucson

February 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







Storyline: The Ontario Reign (24-17-1-1) scored three times in the first period and got 36 saves from goaltender Cal Petersen on their way to a 5-2 victory over the Tucson Roadrunners (21-21-4-0) Saturday night at Toyota Arena.

Tyler Madden led the way for the Reign on offense, scoring three points with two goals and an assist, while Lias Anderson registered two assists. In splitting a two-game weekend series with the Roadrunners, Ontario went a combined 10-for-10 on the penalty kill, including five kills in each game and a crucial 5-on-3 against during the third period.

Date: February 4, 2023

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Box Score

Photos

Full Recap & Postgame Quotes

Highlights

Three Stars -

1. Cal Petersen (ONT)

2. Tyler Madden (ONT)

3. Alex Turcotte (ONT)

W: Cal Petersen

L: Tyler Parks

Next Game: Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 at Bakersfield Condors | 7 PM PST | Mechanics Bank Arena

Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook, join the conversation on Twitter and follow us on Instagram. For all the latest news and updates, visit the team's official website, ontarioreign.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.