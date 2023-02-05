Reign Earn Victory Over Tucson
February 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Storyline: The Ontario Reign (24-17-1-1) scored three times in the first period and got 36 saves from goaltender Cal Petersen on their way to a 5-2 victory over the Tucson Roadrunners (21-21-4-0) Saturday night at Toyota Arena.
Tyler Madden led the way for the Reign on offense, scoring three points with two goals and an assist, while Lias Anderson registered two assists. In splitting a two-game weekend series with the Roadrunners, Ontario went a combined 10-for-10 on the penalty kill, including five kills in each game and a crucial 5-on-3 against during the third period.
Date: February 4, 2023
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
Box Score
Photos
Full Recap & Postgame Quotes
Highlights
Three Stars -
1. Cal Petersen (ONT)
2. Tyler Madden (ONT)
3. Alex Turcotte (ONT)
W: Cal Petersen
L: Tyler Parks
Next Game: Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 at Bakersfield Condors | 7 PM PST | Mechanics Bank Arena
