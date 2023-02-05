Mike Carcone Represents Roadrunners at 2023 AHL All-Star Skills Competition in Laval Sunday

February 5, 2023







Laval, QC - Tucson Roadrunners forward Mike Carcone earned his first career American Hockey League All-Star selection and represented the Roadrunners and the AHL's Western Conference on Sunday in the AHL All-Star Skills Competition. Carcone participated in the CCM Fastest Skater, RONA Accuracy Shooting, and Upper Deck Breakaway Relay competitions as part of the event from Laval, QC.

Carcone was the first participant out of six to compete in the Fastest Skater event, finishing in second place with a time of 13.282. He trailed only Hershey Bears forward Ethen Frank, who set an AHL All-Star record with a time of 12.915. Carcone's lap would have also taken first place at the NHL's Fastest Skater Competition on Friday, February 3 in Florida.

Along with Carcone, the AHL's Western Conference defeated the Eastern Conference in the RONA Accuracy Competition. The four-player team representing the West went a combined 14-for-27, with Carcone hitting three of four targets on eight total shots.

The Upper Deck Breakaway Relay was the seventh and final event of the night, with a total of eight rounds. Carcone participated in Round Five against Utica Comets goaltender Nico Daws as part of a five-skater team for the Western Conference. Daws was one of seven total skaters to allow one goal or less in their round, as the Eastern Conference defeated the West by a score of 16 to 10.

The visiting Western Conference ultimately fell to the Eastern Conference by a final score of 16 to 10. The Conferences will split into their respective Divisions for the AHL All-Star Classic on Monday, with Mike Carcone and the Pacific Division taking on the North Division in the first matchup of the night at 5:20 p.m. MST on NHL Network and AHLtv.

The Roadrunners will be back on the ice on Friday, February 10 to open a two-game set on the road with the Abbotsford Canucks. Tucson is 2-0 against the AHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks after a two-game series sweep at the Tucson Arena January 28 and 29. The Roadrunners next home contest is slated for Saturday, February 18 against the Henderson Silver Knights.

