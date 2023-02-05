Eagles Finish Road Trip with 3-2 Shootout Win Over Silver Knights

HENDERSON, NV. - Eagles forwards Oskar Olausson and Spencer Smallman each found the back of the net in regulation, while fellow forward Charles Hudon scored the game-winner in a shootout, as Colorado defeated the Henderson Silver Knights 3-2 on Saturday. Goaltender Justus Annunen stopped 29 of the 31 shots he faced and shut down all three shooters in the shootout to earn his 15th win of the season. Silver Knights forward Sheldon Rempal netted a pair of goals in the loss.

Henderson would net the game's first goal when Rempal sliced through the low slot and redirected a shot past Annunen, giving the Silver Knights a 1-0 edge just 5:23 into the contest.

Colorado would strike back just over seven minutes later when Olausson snapped a wrister from the top of the left-wing circle on the rush that would light the lamp. The goal was Olausson's 11th of the season and tied the game at 1-1 at the 12:50 mark of the first period.

With the contest still knotted at 1-1 as play began in the second period, an early fight would see Eagles forward Ryan Wagner square off with Henderson forward Sheldon Rempal. Colorado would also be forced to kill off a pair of Silver Knights' power play opportunities in the middle frame. The Eagles would finally earn their first chance on the man-advantage late in the period, but would not be able to generate a goal, as the two teams left for the second intermission still tied at 1-1.

Colorado would reclaim the lead when a turnover at the Henderson blue line sent Smallman racing into the right-wing circle where he would bury a wrister to give the Eagles a 2-1 advantage at the 4:29 mark of the third period.

Rempal would knot the score for a second time when he snagged a loose puck at neutral and lit the lamp with a wrist shot from the slot to square the score at 2-2 with 9:23 remaining in the contest.

With 60 minutes not enough to determine a winner, the game would shift to a sudden-death overtime. The Eagles would put three shots on net in the extra session, while the Silver Knights were denied on a pair of shots of their own. Still tied 2-2 at the end of the five-minute overtime, the contest would transition to a shootout.

Annunen denied a trio of Henderson shooters, while Hudon potted the lone goal of the shootout, propelling Colorado to a 3-2 victory.

Colorado outshot the Silver Knights 39-31, as the Eagles finished the night 0-for-1 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

