Silver Knights Defeated by Eagles, 3-2, in Shootout

February 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights were defeated by the Colorado Eagles in the shootout, 3-2, on Saturday evening at The Dollar Loan Center. Sheldon Rempal scored both of the Knights' goals.

The Silver Knights got on the board at 5:23 in the first period. Rempal redirected Kaedan Korczak's shot from the point to put the team up 1-0.

Colorado tied it up late in the first with a goal from Oskar Olausson, assisted by Justin Scott and Nate Clurman.

The second period remained scoreless throughout.

Spencer Smallman, assisted by Callahan Burke, gave the Eagles their first lead of the game early in the third.

Rempal, assisted by Daniil Chayka, scored his second goal of the night on a breakaway to send the game to overtime.

The Silver Knights failed to get one past the Colorado goaltender in the shootout, falling 3-2.

Goaltender Laurent Brossoit stopped 36 of 38 shots in the game for a save percentage of .947 on the evening.

