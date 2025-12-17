Dalton Knecht G League Debut with 30 PTS 5 REB and 6 3PM for South Bay Lakers
Published on December 17, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
South Bay Lakers YouTube Video
Check out the South Bay Lakers Statistics
NBA G League Stories from December 17, 2025
- San Diego Clippers Earn Eighth Seed in G League Winter Showcase Tournament - San Diego Clippers
- South Bay Lakers Close Tip-Off Tournament with Win over San Diego - South Bay Lakers
- The San Diego Clippers Fall Short against South Bay Lakers - San Diego Clippers
- Stars Close out Tip-Off Tournament with Win over Suns and Improve to 12-2 - Salt Lake City Stars
- Legends Reacquire Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Ahead of Winter Showcase - Texas Legends
- Osceola Magic Finish Tip-Off Tournament Play with Loss to Memphis Hustle - Osceola Magic
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Bay Lakers Stories
- South Bay Lakers Close Tip-Off Tournament with Win over San Diego
- South Bay Lakers Fall at Home to Rip City Remix
- South Bay Lakers Sign Center Cheikh Mbacke Diong
- South Bay Lakers Guard Kobe Bufkin Earns NBA Call-Up with Memphis Grizzlies
- South Bay Lakers Earn Largest Comeback Win of the Season