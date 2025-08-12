Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 12, 2025

August 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Dallas Wings hold on to the W as they defeat the Indiana Fever 81-80

Maddy Siegrist set a new career high in 3PM with 3 and tied her career high in points. Li Yueru also set a career high in points!

Maddy Siegrist - 22 PTS | 5 REB | 3 3PM Li Yueru - 20 PTS | 4 REB | 2 3PM | 2 STL

