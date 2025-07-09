Dallas Wings vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 9, 2025

July 9, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Final from Chicago: Sky 87, Wings 76

Rebecca Allen led the way with a season-high 27 PTS, 6 REB, and 5 triples! Angel Reese added 15 PTS & 11 REB.

CHI improve to 3-0 vs. DAL this season.

