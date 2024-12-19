Dallas Loans Defensemen Petrovic and Bichsel to Texas

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the NHL club loaned defensemen Alexander Petrovic and Lian Bichsel to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Petrovic, 32, has totaled 13 points (4-9=13), 30 penalty minutes and a +4 rating in 21 games this season for Texas. He has also appeared in three games for Dallas, skating in back-to-back Stars wins Nov. 29 and Dec. 1 against Colorado and Winnipeg, before playing 14:06 of Wednesday's game against Toronto.

The Edmonton, Alberta native was originally selected by Florida in the second round (36th overall) in the 2010 NHL Draft.

Bichsel, 20, scored a goal in his NHL debut Dec. 12 in a 4-1 loss to Nashville. The 6-foot-6 defenseman scored again Monday in a 3-1 win over Washington and is averaging just over 15 minutes of ice time in four games. Through 21 AHL games this season, Bichsel has nine points (3-6=9), 26 penalty minutes and a +8 rating with Texas.

The Olten, Switzerland native was drafted by Dallas in the first round (18th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Texas hits the road for its first game of the season against the Milwaukee Admirals at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

