Cleveland Monsters Hold Annual Teddy Bear Toss on Sunday, December 22, with Opportunity to Capture Moment

December 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are excited to announce their annual Teddy Bear Toss powered by NOPEC will take place on Sunday, December 22, at 3:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse against the Rochester Americans. The team collected 16,112 stuffed animals in 2023-24 and are anticipating a new record number with the biggest crowd of the season projected for Sunday. The time-honored hockey tradition consists of fans throwing stuffed animals onto the ice following the first Monsters goal that will be collected and donated back to local organizations across Northeast Ohio.

The fan-favorite Teddy Bear Toss powered by NOPEC rounds out the team's Season of Giving presented by Physicians Ambulance. Fans are asked to being a new, unwrapped stuffed animal to toss onto the ice which will then be donated back to local organizations like Kent State University, Greater Cleveland Regional Transit and CBz Buddies. Stuffed animals collected will be donated to local charities, including CBz Buddies who have been providing emotional support to children involved in traumatic situations since 2018. The mission of the organization is to provide support and comfort to children that are affected by trauma, the opioid crisis, accidents, domestic violence, or impoverished situations.

WHERE: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse 1 Center Court Cleveland, OH 44115

WHEN: Sunday, December 22nd Doors Open for Fan Interviews: 2:00 p.m. Game Starts: 3:00 p.m. *If the Monsters do not score a goal in the first two periods, fans will throw stuffed animals onto the ice at the start of the second intermission.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.