Belleville Sens Announce Sellout for IIHF World Junior Championship Preseason Game at CAA Arena

December 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are thrilled to announce that the IIHF World Junior Championship pre-tournament game between Sweden and Germany at CAA Arena, on Monday, December 23, 2024, is sold out!

More than 4,200 tickets have been purchased for fans to watch the 21-time WJC medallists and two-time champions from Sweden take on the up-and-coming hockey nation of Germany, as they prepare for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship coming up in Ottawa, beginning on Boxing Day.

Ticket information for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship is available.

And, while it's a quick trip to the Friendly City for our international friends, the Belleville Sens will be busy at CAA Arena through the holidays. The Sens will play home games on Saturday, December 21, 2024, against Springfield, Saturday, December 28, 2024, against Toronto, and Wednesday, December 31, 2024, against Utica. Tickets for all 2024-25 Belleville Sens home games are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or at the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

Fans looking for details on other ticketing options can click the following links for more on becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or taking advantage of group discounts and experiences. More info on those, plus premium seating and Business Elite packages, is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

