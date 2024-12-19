Firebirds Host Two Community Pop-Up Events for Teddy Bear Toss Stuffed Animal Collection

December 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







Join the Coachella Valley Firebirds for special community pop-up events to support upcoming games at The Shops on El Paseo in Palm Desert and Big Rock Pub and Golf in Indio on Thursday, December 19th.

TEDDY BEAR TOSS STUFFED ANIMAL DRIVE

Fans are invited to come out to these FREE events and donate a teddy bears and other stuffed animal ahead of Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by The General Air Conditioning and Plumbing, on December 28th. Each donation, whether that's one stuffed animal or a bulk drop off, grants fans the opportunity to spin the prize wheel for a variety of prizes including autographed team items, gift cards, game tickets, and more along with prizes from The Shops on El Paseo and Big Rock Pub.

Don't miss your chance to get photos with the larger-than-life-sized bears as well as the first look at the Cactus Cup trophy, which will be awarded to the winner of the inaugural NCAA Division I hockey tournament at Acrisure Arena on January 3rd and 4th, 2025.

WHAT: Firebirds Community Pop-Up Teddy Bear Toss/stuffed animal collection featuring fan photo ops and the first look at the Cactus Cup NCAA Division I men's hockey tournament trophy.

WHEN: Thursday, December 19th, 2024

11am PT - 1pm PT The Shops on El Paseo (Palm Desert)

4pm PT - 7pm PT Big Rock Pub & Golf (Indio)

WHERE:

The Shops on El Paseo

73080 El Paseo, Suite 5

Next to California Pizza Kitchen

Big Rock Pub and Golf

79940 Westward Ho Dr.

Indio, CA 92201

DECEMBER GAMES

The Firebirds wrap-up their pre-Christmas homestand on Friday, December 20th as they host the Ontario Reign for Ugly Sweater Night, presented by Alaska Airlines. Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite ugly sweater and get the game early for a Holiday Stocking giveaway along with festive holiday treats and specials! Puck drop is set for 7pm PT. The Firebirds will return post-holiday for two more theme nights this month, starting with the highly anticipated Teddy Bear Toss Night presented by The General Air Conditioning and Cooling and will close out the year with a special New Year's Eve game presented by 1 Million Strong with the largest indoor fireworks display presented by Big Rock Pub and Golf! Tickets are limited! Visit Ticketmaster to get your tickets today!

