Griffins to Host New Year's Eve Celebration
December 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024 vs. Cleveland Monsters
27th Annual New Year's Eve Celebration presented by Captain Morgan
Time: 6 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 5 p.m. for the general public, 4:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).
27th Annual New Year's Eve Celebration presented by Captain Morgan: Ring in the new year with the Griffins and enjoy West Michigan's Largest Indoor Fireworks Show immediately following the contest, courtesy of Captain Morgan.
Post-Game Open Skate: Bring your skates to the rink and take to the ice for a post-game open skate. As a reminder, Van Andel Arena has a no-bag policy, but security will allow fans to use bags to bring in their skates.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2024
- IceHogs to Wear Chicago Storm Jerseys for Autism Awareness Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Dallas Loans Defensemen Petrovic and Bichsel to Texas - Texas Stars
- Blues Recall D Tyler Tucker from Springfield - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Griffins to Host New Year's Eve Celebration - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Blackhawks Make Roster Moves - Rockford IceHogs
- Special Teams Power Barracuda Past Firebirds - San Jose Barracuda
- Hudon Goal Lifts Reign over Calgary - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners Dominate Gulls 5-1, Extend Winning Streak to Four Games - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Drop First Game of Season Series to Condors - Henderson Silver Knights
- Condors Drub Henderson, 5-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- Griffins Earn Point in Overtime Loss - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Gulls Dropped by Tucson - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.