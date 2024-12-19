Griffins to Host New Year's Eve Celebration

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024 vs. Cleveland Monsters

27th Annual New Year's Eve Celebration presented by Captain Morgan

Time: 6 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 5 p.m. for the general public, 4:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

27th Annual New Year's Eve Celebration presented by Captain Morgan: Ring in the new year with the Griffins and enjoy West Michigan's Largest Indoor Fireworks Show immediately following the contest, courtesy of Captain Morgan.

Post-Game Open Skate: Bring your skates to the rink and take to the ice for a post-game open skate. As a reminder, Van Andel Arena has a no-bag policy, but security will allow fans to use bags to bring in their skates.

