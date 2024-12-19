Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Star Wars Night

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for Star Wars Night, which will take place on Saturday, Dec. 28 when the team takes on the San Jose Barracuda at 1 p.m. PT. The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a free light sword. Please note, no outside light swords or toy weapons will be permitted on the venue grounds. For a full list of prohibited items, click here.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for activations on the Sam & Ash Tiltyard. The Saber Guild will host Padawan Training, and interactive inflatables and games will be set up.

Inside the building, limited edition Star Wars Night merch and themed Star Wars food and beverage options will be available to purchase. Fan character actors from the Las Vegas Star Wars Collective will roam the concourse and be available for photo opportunities.

The team will wear specialty Star Wars themed jerseys during the game. To participate in the Henderson Silver Knights Star Wars jersey auction, fans can visit StarWarsKnight.givesmart.com or text " StarWarsKnight " to 76278 to sign up and bid. The auction will begin at 11:45 a.m. PT on Saturday and conclude at 3 p.m. PT that afternoon.

Limited single-game tickets are still available.

