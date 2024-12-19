Condors Drub Henderson, 5-1

December 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (9-10-4, 20pts) returned home and picked up a 5-1 win over the Henderson Silver Knights (6-19-0, 12pts) on Wednesday evening. Matt Savoie (5th, 6th) scored twice in the third period. Connor Carrick (1g-1a) and Jacob Perreault (2a) each had multi-point games as well. Perreault now has four points (1g-3a) in four games since being acquired.

Noah Philp scored his seventh goal of the season to open the scoring and had a fight. Matvey Petrov (6th) scored his fourth goal in three games.

Olivier Rodrigue stopped 31 of 32, including denying former teammate Raphael Lavoie on a penalty shot in the second period.

Bakersfield fired just 14 shots, matching the fewest in their AHL era. It was Bakersfield's ninth straight home win over Henderson.

The Condors were without six regulars: James Hamblin (inj.), Roby Jarventie (inj.), Max Wanner (inj.), Daniel D'Amato (inj.), Ronnie Attard (inj.), and Ethan De Jong (sick)

UP NEXT

The Condors are home Friday for $3 Beer Friday featuring Adult Jersey Giveaway presented by Eyewitness News, Rewind 98.1 and The Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center (Adult Jersey Giveaway - click here for tickets).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.