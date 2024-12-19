Ads Welcome Packers Legends on Saturday

Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals announced today that they will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the last Green Bay football game at County Stadium when they take on the Texas Stars this Saturday, December 21st at 6 pm at Panther Arena.

Highlighting the night are appearances by three members of the Green Bay team that downed Atlanta 21-17 on December 18th, 1994 including wide receiver Robert Brooks, linebacker George Koonce, and tight end Ed West. Those three players will be available for autographs prior to the game in the Coors Light Chill Zone.

George Koonce George Koonce was a dominant linebacker for the Packers for eight seasons, from 1992 to 1999. Going undrafted, he made his way to the NFL after playing in college at East Carolina University. Koonce quickly became a key part of the Packers' defense, playing a pivotal role in their Super Bowl XXXI victory over the New England Patriots in 1996. After his playing days, Koonce earned a doctorate in Interdisciplinary Studies from Marquette University in 2012 and has since dedicated himself to helping athletes transition to life beyond football, leaving a lasting impact both on and off the field.

Robert Brooks Robert Brooks was a dynamic wide receiver selected in the third round of the 1992 NFL Draft out of the University of South Carolina. Known for his speed and playmaking abilities, Brooks quickly became one of quarterback Brett Favre's favorite targets. His breakout season came in 1995, when he recorded over 1,400 receiving yards, led the NFL in yards per catch, and earned second-team All-Pro honors. Brooks remained with Green Bay for seven seasons until 1998, leaving a legacy as one of the Packers' most electrifying receivers.

Ed "Toolbox" West Ed "Toolbox" West was a dependable tight end who played for the Packers for ten seasons, from 1984 to 1994. Undrafted out of Auburn University, West made a lasting impact on the team, earning a reputation for his reliability and physical style of play. Known for his versatility and toughness, West earned the nickname "Toolbox" for his ability to excel in multiple roles, from blocking to making clutch receptions in short-yardage situations. His contributions brought stability to the Packers' offense and set the foundation for the team's resurgence in the mid-1990s.

In addition to those legendary players, the Ads will also welcome in Andy Herman, host of the Pack-A-Day Podcast for a question-and-answer session before the game, also in the Coors Light Chill Zone.

The first 5,000 fans to the game will receive a green & gold Admirals t-shirt, courtesy of Gruber Law Offices, and one lucky fan will win tickets to the Green Bay vs. New Orleans contest on Monday night December 23rd at Lambeau Field, courtesy of Ticket King.

Tickets for the game can be purchased online, over the phone at (414) 227-0550, or in person at the team's office located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave in the basement of the Milwaukee Theatre.

