Silver Knights Drop First Game of Season Series to Condors
December 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Silver Knights fell to the Bakersfield Condors, 4-1, at Mechanics Bank Arena on Wednesday evening.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Philip put the Condors in front at 6:45 in the first period. Petrov doubled their lead to 2-0 less than a minute later.
Forward Braeden Bowman brought the Silver Knights within one with his third goal of the season. Kai Uchacz and Calen Addison both earned assists on the play.
Carrick made it a two-goal lead once more for Bakersfield with the lone goal of the second period.
Savoie scored just 26 seconds into the third to make it 4-1. He added an empty netter to secure a 5-1 Condors victory.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Friday, Dec. 20 | 6 p.m. | at Calgary Wranglers
Sunday, Dec. 22 | 12 p.m. | at Calgary Wranglers
Saturday, Dec. 28 | 1 p.m. | vs San Jose Barracuda | Tickets
Sunday, Dec. 29 | 1 p.m. | vs San Jose Barracuda | Tickets
Tuesday, Dec. 31 | 5 p.m. | vs Ontario Reign | Tickets
Friday, Jan. 3 | 7 p.m. | at Bakersfield Condors
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights will kick off the first of a two-game series against the Calgary Wranglers on Friday, December 20. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. PT.
